Elon Musk’s X To Hold Town Hall With Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges SpaceX founder Elon Musk (R) after the successful launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the manned Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:15 PM – Friday, May 31, 2024

Billionaire Elon Musk is set to hold a town hall with 45th President Donald J. Trump on his platform, X.

Advertisement

The social media company recently announced that they plan to hold a town hall with the former GOP president.

Many of the details regarding the town hall have yet to be announced. However, it is known that in addition to X, the live streamed event will also be broadcast in a partnership deal with the network NewsNation.

X will also hold a similar town hall with Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) as well.

President Joe Biden had been offered the opportunity to hold a town hall or debate on the platform, but he declined the invite.

Musk purchased the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, in 2022 for $44 billion. He later changed the platform’s name from Twitter to “X,” and appointed a woman named Linda Yaccarino as its new CEO in June of 2023.

The idea to host town halls on the platform was brought forth by Yaccarino.

The Tesla CEO says that he purchased Twitter with the hopes of making it a “platform for free speech around the globe.” Musk has consistently been a vocal supporter of free speech, calling it a “societal imperative for a functioning democracy.”

Following Trump’s Thursday “guilty” verdict, Musk took to X to defend the Republican presidential candidate.

“Indeed, great damage was done today to the public’s faith in the American legal system,” the Tesla chief wrote in a post on X. “If a former President can be criminally convicted over such a trivial matter — motivated by politics, rather than justice — then anyone is at risk of a similar fate,” Musk added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!