Senate candidate, Eric Early and Alicia Summers discuss the effort to censure Representative Adam Schiff

1:39 PM – Wednesday, June 20, 2023

The House is once again preparing to vote on whether to censure Representative Adam Schiff. Representative Anna Paulina Luna has been leading the charge, claiming that Schiff abused the trust of his constituents by spreading alleged falsehoods about Trump-Russia collusion. She initially proposed a $16 million fine for Schiff, stating that it was ‘half of what taxpayers were forced to pay for the Russia hoax investigation.’

However, the proposal to fine Schiff was ultimately tabled by the House. If the new resolution passes, Schiff will face an investigation by the ethics committee and be subject to censure. California’s Attorney General and Senate candidate, Eric Early, will join OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss the matter.

