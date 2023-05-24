Retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher backs ‘targeted’ anti-vax Marine

OAN’s Neil W. McCabe
6:20 PM – Wednesday, May 24, 2023
National Political Correspondent Neil W. McCabe interviewed Sean Gallagher, brother of retired Navy SEAL Senior Chief Eddie Gallagher, about why his brother’s Pipe Hitter Foundation agreed to support Marine Lance Cpl. Catherine Arnett. Gallagher said Arnett’s command and supervisor’s retaliated against the Catholic Marine because she refused the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds. As part of her pretrial treatment, the Marines transferred her, without her belongings from Okinawa, Japan, to the Navy brig in Miramar, California, for 100 days–only to release her after her family reached out to the foundation.
