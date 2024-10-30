Q3 GDP Growth Falls Short As Inflation Concerns Loom Ahead Of Election

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
2:28 PM – Wednesday, October 30, 2024
The economy grew by 2.8% in the third quarter, slightly below the expected 3.1%, with consumer and business spending remaining strong despite slower housing and trade. With the election nearing, economic concerns, especially high inflation, are a top priority for many voters. A recent poll shows more people trust Trump over Harris on economic issues. Ed Siddell, CEO of Egis Financial, will discuss key drivers of GDP growth, how consumer spending and savings might influence the election, and potential Fed actions on interest rates post-election.