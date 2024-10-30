Arizona: Man Accused Of Shooting DNC Campaign Office Indicted On Terrorism Charges 

(Photo via; Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:30 PM – Wednesday, October 30, 2024

The suspect accused of shooting an East Valley Democratic office in Tempe, Arizona, has been indicted on charges that include terrorism.

On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced that Jeffery Kelly was indicted in connection with three separate shootings at the Democratic National Committee office.

County Sheriff Rachel Mitchell said that Kelly is now facing one count of terrorism, three counts of discharging a firearm at a structure, three counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, and one count of criminal damage.

Authorities stated that Kelly shot at the building between September 16th and October 6th.

They also stated that the suspect fired “over 20 times” in the course of three incidents that caused major damage to the building’s windows, front doors, and walls.

According to court documents, 120 guns, 250,000 rounds of ammunition, and a grenade launcher were found at Kelly’s home.

Kelly has also been accused of attaching bags of white powder and putting razor blades on “anti-Democratic ideology signs” at various locations near his Ahwatukee home.

The signs had messages that said, “F*** you!,””play stupid games win stupid prizes!,” and “guess the poison!”

Kelly is being held on two $500,000 cash-only bonds.

