One-on-one with COO of Liberty Blockchain, Christopher Alexander

OAN Newsroom

4:42 PM – Wednesday, April 19, 2023

For a long time, many countries preferred using the U.S. dollar because it was a strong and stable currency that everyone trusted and it made trading easier, but now other countries like the BRICS nations are showing interest in moving away from American money.

Furthermore, the U.S. dollar’s rein as the leading global trade currency is being threatened by China and Russia’s economic advancements.

This can affect the value of the dollar, the economy, and has sparked worries about the potential negative impacts de-dollarization could have on us here at home.

COO of Liberty Blockchain, Christopher Alexander joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss.