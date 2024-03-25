NY Appeals Court Cuts Trump’s Bond to $175M, Trial In NY Hush Money Case is Set

OAN’s Alicia Summers
12:56 PM – Monday, March 25, 2024
A New York appeals court reduces former President Donald Trump’s bond from nearly half a billion dollars to $175 million, granting him 10 more days to pay. The decision halts Attorney General Letitia James’ attempt to seize Trump’s properties. Trump accuses the White House and Biden’s DOJ of election interference through ‘lawfare’ as his trial for hush money in New York is set for April 15, after a judge denied his request for a delay. For analysis, Attorney David Pivtorak joins OAN’s Alicia Summers.