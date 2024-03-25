‘Yellowstone’ Actor Kicked Off Flight For Allegedly Refusing To Sit Next To Masked Passenger

Forrie J. Smith (L) attends the Bingham’s Bourbon NFR After Party at Inspire at the Wynn on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Bingham’s Bourbon)

Actor Forrie J. Smith says that he was kicked off a flight for refusing to sit next to another passenger who was wearing a face mask.

The famed “Yellowstone” television actor was reportedly stuck in a Houston, Texas, airport when he shared what took place on his flight via an Instagram video for his half-a-million social media followers.

“You need to hear this story,” he said in a caption, alongside the hashtags #cowboy #country #western #yellowstone #yellowstonetv.

“I just got kicked off a plane, and … where the hell am I at – Houston, Texas – because I told them I didn’t feel comfortable sitting next to somebody with a mask on.”

Smith continued, “Ya, I’ve been drinking. I’ve been sitting in an airport for three hours. Ya I’m drinking. I ain’t drunk, but they throw me off the plane because I’m drunk, because you people won’t stand up and tell everybody what bulls–t this is.”

“I just told them I didn’t feel comfortable about sitting next to somebody that had to wear a mask, and I’m off the plane.”

Dating back to 2022, Smith missed the Screen Actors’ Guild awards due to its strict COVID-19 protocols requiring all guests to be vaccinated for the virus. During the awards show, attendees were not only required to be vaccinated, but to also have at least one booster shot and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the show.

“I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards,” Smith told his Instagram followers in a since-deleted video. “I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated.”

He also added, “I will not get vaccinated. I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. Never will. I believe they compromise your immunities.”

