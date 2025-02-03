Nation’s Report Card Shows Decline In Reading; Trump Signs Orders To Address Crisis

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
9:55 AM – Monday, February 3, 2024
The latest Nation’s Report Card reveals alarming statistics: 70% of 8th graders are below proficient in reading, and 40% of 4th graders failed to meet basic reading levels. Despite billions in federal funding, the Department of Education attributes this to students not fully recovering from lockdowns, with the most vulnerable falling further behind. In response, President Trump signed an executive order this week to combat “indoctrination” in schools, banning federal funding for radical gender ideology and critical race theory while promoting patriotism and parental rights. He also expanded school choice to give families more educational freedom. Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, joined a roundtable at the White House to discuss these reforms and their potential impact on families and sits down with Alicia Summers to explain what she learned.