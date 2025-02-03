Former Air Traffic Controller Analyzes DCA Plane Collision

OAN Staff Stephanie Myers

9:40 AM – Monday, February 3, 2025

Officials continue to recover the 67 victims from Wednesday night’s midair collision between an American Airlines passenger flight and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.

But, questions remain as to how a tragedy like this could have happened.

One America’s Stephanie Myers speaks with former air traffic controller and the CEO of Somers Capital, Rich Somers, who analyzes the recordings released and what he believes needs to change at the FAA.

