Legal Battle Over Inmate Safety: Lawsuit Challenges Housing Policies for Transgender Prisoners

OAN Staff Alicia Summers

3:19 PM – Tuesday, January 7, 2025

A former inmate, Mozzy Clark, is suing the Washington Department of Corrections, alleging sexual assault by transgender inmate, Christopher Williams, at the Washington Corrections Center for Women. Clark claims she was forced to share a cell with Williams, despite his violent history. The lawsuit raises concerns about inmate safety and policies for housing transgender individuals.

The Washington Department of Corrections did not respond to our request for a comment. The plaintiff’s attorney, David Pivtorak, joins Alicia Summers to discuss the case and its potential impact on future prison policies across the country.

