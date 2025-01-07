Nat’l Sheriffs’ Association Endorses Kash Patel For FBI Director

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be FBI Director, Kash Patel arrives for a meeting with Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) he Dirksen Senate Office Building on December 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cameron Breckenridge and Sophia Flores

4:40 PM –Tuesday, January 7, 2025

The National Sheriffs’ Association has endorsed Trump-nominee Kash Patel in becoming the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Advertisement

In a letter to Senate Judiciary leaders on Monday, National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) President Kieran Donahue praised Patel’s background to Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the chair and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He highlighted Patel’s experience as a public defender in Florida’s Miami-Dade area, his experience as a federal prosecutor, and his experience as the national security adviser and senior counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence during Trump’s first administration.

Donahue also noted Patel’s commitment to transparency and collaboration with local law enforcement to tackle complex criminal threats.

“Mr. Patel’s service will undoubtedly prioritize the restoration of confidence in the Bureau through increased transparency, integrity, collaboration, and commitment to excellence. Mr. Patel promised NSA – if confirmed – his unwavering dedication to working hand in glove with local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement at the rank-and- file and leadership levels. His commitment to the reciprocity of access-to-advise is essential to combating the most serious security and policing challenges ahead. We are certain Mr. Patel’s engagement will result in vital and effective partnerships nationwide to protect communities large and small,” Donahue wrote.

Additionally, the letter criticized Biden Administration policies, maintaining that they have weakened law enforcement and border security by creating more opportunities for organized crime.

The letter urged the Senate to move quickly with Patel’s confirmation.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!