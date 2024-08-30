July PCE Inflation Index Slows; Fed Rate Cut Likely.

OAN Staff Alicia Summers

12:55 PM – Friday, August 30, 2024

In July, the PCE Inflation Index rose by 2.5%, slightly below the forecasted 2.6% and up 0.2% from June. This slower-than-expected inflation may lead the Fed to consider lowering interest rates in September. David Stryzewski, CEO of Sound Planning Group, joins Alicia Summers to discuss the accuracy of the PCE Index in reflecting everyday inflation and its potential impact on the Fed’s rate cut decision.

A Wall Street Journal/NORC poll reveals that while most Americans desire homeownership, a family, and a comfortable retirement, few believe they can achieve these goals even with hard work. Kamala Harris emphasizes strengthening the middle class as a priority and supports allowing Trump’s 2017 tax cuts to expire. Despite benefiting many, some experts argue that the biggest gains were for top earners. Stryzewski as weighs in on some of Harris’ proposed policies.

