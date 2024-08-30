House Rep. Bryan Steil Subpoenas 5 Biden Officials Over ‘Bidenbucks’ In 2020 Election

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis) addresses the audience at a campaign rally on August 20, 2024 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Vance is campaigning in several battleground states as part of his campaign efforts. (Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:18 AM – Friday, August 30, 2024

Bryan Steil, the chairman of the House Administration Committee, announced on Thursday that five members of the Biden administration had subpoenas issued to them over “Bidenbucks,” the president’s executive order designating as many federal institutions as possible to serve as state-wide mobilization hubs for voters.

Advertisement

Steil’s (R-Wis.) subpoenas, which were issued on Wednesday, are for the administration officials’ sworn depositions.

This is because their agencies disregarded subpoenas that were issued in June, which sought documents pertaining to the strategic plans for implementing Biden’s Executive Order 14019, also known as the creation of “Bidenbucks” by detractors.

He pointed out in the subpoena that states are primarily responsible for creating election laws and managing elections, including voter registration, in accordance with Article I, Section 4 of the Constitution.

Steil wrote letters in July to the Departments of Justice, Housing and Urban Development, Labor, Health and Human Services, and Agriculture asking them to provide the information he had subpoenaed back in June.

“Americans deserve transparency and trust in their elections. However, the Biden Administration has refused to comply with a lawfully issued congressional subpoena and cooperate with our investigation into their plan to use federal agencies to ‘get out the vote,'” Steil said in a statement. “These Biden administration agencies failed to produce their strategic plans to implement Executive Order 14019 on multiple occasions. It’s time that these officials explain to the Committee what is in these plans, and how their agencies are implementing their plans.”

“Bidenbucks” has also been referred to as “Zuckerbucks,” the roughly $400 million that Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook, is widely believed to have given to left-wing charities in order to boost Democrat turnout in the 2020 presidential election.

Biden’s executive order states that “the head of each agency shall evaluate ways in which the agency can, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, promote voter registration and voter participation,” including “soliciting and facilitating approved, nonpartisan third-party organizations and State officials to provide voter registration services on agency premises.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!