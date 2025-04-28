How a U.S. Minerals Deal In Africa Could Protect America’s Future — And Challenge China

OAN’s Alicia Summers

2:39 PM – Monday, April 28, 2025

It’s a story we first brought you here on OAN. America may have just beaten China to the punch in the global minerals race. The U.S. has inked a deal with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), home to some of the richest minerals on Earth and one of the deadliest conflicts. Thousands have died this year in a rebel-fueled crisis, with militias allegedly backed by Rwanda. But in a dramatic shift, Congo, Rwanda, and the U.S. are shaking hands, hoping for peace, stability, and American access to minerals that power everything from smartphones to missile systems. Just weeks after we reported on Congo’s quiet talks with the Trump administration, Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted the signing of a ‘Declaration of Principles’ between Congo and Rwanda. The goal is two-fold: to lay the groundwork for peace and to open the door for economic recovery and regional cooperation around rare minerals like cobalt, copper, and lithium, which China currently dominates. This new partnership could be America’s first real step toward breaking that stranglehold. Diana London, CEO of Ford and London Global Strategies, who caught wind of this minerals deal before the declaration, joins Alicia Summers.

