Democrat Rep. Gerry Connolly Announces Retirement: ‘My Cancer… Has Now Returned’

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:36 PM – Monday, April 28, 2025

Representative Gerry Connolly announced that he will be stepping back from his Congressional role and will not be running for re-election — explaining that this decision to do so came after he discovered that his cancer had returned.

On Monday, Connolly (D-Va.) announced that he will be stepping down as a ranking member on the House Oversight Committee in the coming days.

Six months ago, Connolly announced that he had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

“After grueling treatments, we’ve learned that my cancer, while initially beaten back, has now returned,” Connolly said in a statement to constituents. “I’ll do everything possible to continue to represent you and thank you for your grace.”

“The sun is setting on my time in public service, and this will be my last term in Congress. I will be stepping back as Ranking Member of the Oversight Committee soon. With no rancor and a full heart, I move into this final chapter full of pride in what we’ve accomplished together over 30 years,” he added.

After his announcement, many lawmakers began to send their well-wishes to him, including Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.).

“Throughout his career, Gerry Connolly has exemplified the very best of public service — fiercely intelligent, deeply principled, and relentlessly committed to the people of Northern Virginia and our nation,” said Warner. “Whether it’s standing up for federal workers, advocating for good governance, or now confronting cancer with the same resilience and grit that have defined his life of public service, Gerry is one of the toughest fighters I know.”

According to his online biography, Connolly is currently serving his ninth term in the U.S. House of Representatives from Virginia’s 11th District.

