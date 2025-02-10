House Oversight Subcommittee Uncovers Horrors Of Fauci’s Cruel Animal Testing

OAN Staff Chloe Hauxwell
10:22 AM – Monday, February 10, 2025
A House Oversight subcommittee convenes to address the misuse of billions in taxpayer funds on appalling animal experiments. The hearing featured testimony from the Senior Vice President of the White Coat Waste Project Justin Goodman, Dr. Paul Locke, a professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and Elizabeth Baker, the Director of Research Policy at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. One America’s Chloe Hauxwell has the story.