Trump Dismisses Military Academy ‘Boards Of Visitors’ To Combat ‘Woke’ Influence

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:23 AM – Monday, February 10, 2025

The 47th President announced on Monday that he will be getting rid of members on the Boards of Visitors of four service academies to combat “woke leftist ideologies.”

“Our Service Academies have been infiltrated by Woke Leftist Ideologues over the last four years. I have ordered the immediate dismissal of the Board of Visitors for the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We will have the strongest Military in History, and that begins by appointing new individuals to these Boards. We must make the Military Academies GREAT AGAIN!”

Members of the boards of visitors are appointed by the president, vice president and members of Congress. Meanwhile, presidential appointees serve three-year terms.

The board’s responsibility is to provide academy officials with advice and recommendations on the operation of each institution.

In September 2021, 46th President Joe Biden got rid of Trump’s first-term appointees, calling on 18 board members to step down.

The Trump appointees who were asked to step down in 2021, included Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer, Russ Vought and Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster.

During the Biden administration, liberal ideologies at multiple service academies began to take over.

In October 2023, the Merchant Marine Academy, which is the fifth of the nation’s five military academies, implemented a new policy allowing midshipmen undergoing gender transitions to seek exemptions from their military service requirement.

Last year, then-Representative Jim Banks (R-Ind.) called out West Point’s move to drop its “Duty, Honor, Country” motto from its mission statement, replacing it with the generic “Army Values.”

Since Trump has taken over the White House, he has directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to dismiss transgender military members, end DEI initiatives and reinstate military personnel who were let go for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

