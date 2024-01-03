Harvard’s Former President Blames Racism For Resignation

OAN’s Stella Escobedo
2:00 PM – Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Harvard’s now ex-president, Claudine Gay, says plagiarism allegations leading to calls for her resignation are personal attacks fueled by “racial animus.” Corporate media and activists rushed to her defense and similarly blamed conservatives. Meanwhile, many are saying “diversity, equity, inclusion” is at the heart of the problem in the U.S.. One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with Donna Jackson, the director of membership development for Project 21.