4:25 PM – Monday, October 9, 2023

More than 900 people have been killed in Israel, including at least 11 Americans, in Hamas’ unprecedented, coordinated terrorist attacks on Israel, which have resulted in the slaughter of innocent people and the abduction of women and children as hostages.

Military expert and retired Air Force Special Ops pilot Glenn Ignazio joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to weigh in on the latest escalation of the conflict.

