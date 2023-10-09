Man On Santa Monica Pier Ferris Wheel Who Claimed To Have Bomb Captured

View of Ferris wheel during Primo Park After Dark hosted by Amazon Freevee and Universal Television at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier on May 17, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Amazon Freevee)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

4:46 PM – Monday, October 9, 2023

Update: The Santa Monica Police Department has announced that a man who claimed to be armed with a bomb that climbed to the center of the notable Santa Monica Pier Ferris wheel has now been captured.

According to officials, the unidentified man told onlookers that he “had a bomb on him” before he proceeded to climb up the 85-foot Ferris wheel.

Police also stated that the man continued to yell at officers from on top of the wheel.

However, due to the screams and loud noise in the area, authorities were unable to make out everything he was saying. Santa Monica Fire Department officials reportedly used cherry pickers to rescue those who were still stuck on the Ferris wheel.

Police also shut down the Santa Monica Pier to the public.

The individual has not yet been identified.

