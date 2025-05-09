Gold Rush 2.0: Record Prices, Jewelry Meltdowns, And A Bitcoin Boom

OAN’s Alicia Summers
3:58 PM – Tuesday, May 9, 2025
Gold is on fire—prices have skyrocketed to record highs, recently nearing $3,300 per ounce. Many Americans are even melting down their jewelry to cash in. To break it all down, Alan Hibbard, Precious Metals and Alternative Money Specialist at GoldSilver.com joins Alicia Summers. As President Trump urges Americans to buy stocks—calling the U.S. economy a “rocket ship” following his new trade deal with the U.K. and ahead of tariff talks with China—the soaring gold prices seem to tell a different story, often signaling uncertainty rather than confidence. So what does Trump see coming that others might not? Is it tax cuts, trade deals, or something else entirely? And with growing calls to audit Fort Knox, questions are resurfacing about whether the nation’s gold reserves are really there. Plus, as traditional gold hits new highs, digital gold isn’t far behind—Bitcoin just neared $103,000.