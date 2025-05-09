Pentagon Orders Deadline For Transgender Troops To Leave U.S. Military

(L) Colonel Bree Fram has served in the US military for 22 years, but she now faces dismissal under President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender troops. (Photo by DANIEL WOOLFOLK/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) US Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:52 AM – Friday, May 9, 2025

The Pentagon is set to promptly initiate the relocation of around 1,000 openly transgender service members from the U.S. military, while granting others a 30-day period to “self-identify,” in accordance with a new directive issued on Thursday.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday, which further authorized the Trump administration to implement the ban on transgender individuals in the armed forces, the Department of Defense (DoD) will commence a thorough review of medical records to identify additional personnel who have not yet disclosed their transgender status.

“No More Trans @ DoD,” Hegseth wrote in a post on X. “No more pronouns,” he also told a special operations forces conference in Tampa. “No more dudes in dresses. We’re done with that s—.”

As of Thursday, this week, service members will have between 30 and 60 days to leave voluntarily or be forced out.

Although department officials have acknowledged the ongoing challenges of accurately estimating the precise number of transgender service members, military medical records can reveal which individuals are diagnosed with gender dysphoria, those exhibiting symptoms, and those currently undergoing treatment.

Service members identified in this manner will be subject to involuntary separation from the military, and individuals with a diagnosis of gender dysphoria will be prohibited from enlisting.

Gender dysphoria is characterized by a discrepancy between an individual’s own biological sex and their “perceived” gender “identity.” However, this mental condition can manifest various symptoms injurious to one’s service in the military. These can include, but are not limited to, severe anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, self-harm (cutting, picking skin), and substance abuse. Additionally, individuals may experience difficulty in social interactions, relationship issues, and an increased risk of suicidal tendencies.

Service members are generally required to have sound mental health and a mind that is not plagued by by the aforementioned symptoms above.

As of December 9, 2024, officials reported that 4,240 active-duty, National Guard, and Reserve members had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, though they argue that the actual number may be higher. There are currently around 2.1 million total troops serving the U.S.

The memo released on Thursday closely resembles a directive issued in February. However, implementation was delayed at that time due to multiple lawsuits initiated by progressive “activist” judges, among other entities.

In a victory for the Trump administration, the Supreme Court recently upheld the GOP’s authority to enforce the ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, pending the resolution of ongoing legal challenges.

Service personnel were already initially given 30 days to self-identify when the first Pentagon directive was released earlier this year. However, only around 1,000 have done so since. The 1,000 personnel who have previously self-identified “will begin the voluntary separation process” from the service, according to a statement released by Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.

The new standards will give National Guard and Reserve personnel until July 7th and active duty troops until June 6th to voluntarily identify themselves to the department.

Between 2015 and 2024, in terms of taxpayer-funded spending, the cumulative expenditure for psychotherapy, gender-affirming hormone therapy, gender-affirming surgery, and other related medical treatments for service members is estimated to be approximately $52 million, according to a defense official who requested anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

“The medical, surgical, and mental health constraints on individuals who have a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria are incompatible with the high mental and physical standards necessary for military service,” reiterated Pentagon officials in a memo.

Nevertheless, limited exceptions will be permitted under the new Pentagon policy as well.

“That includes transgender personnel seeking to enlist who can prove on a case-by-case basis that they directly support warfighting activities, or if an existing service member diagnosed with gender dysphoria can prove they support a specific warfighting need, never transitioned to the gender they identify with and proves over 36 months they are stable in their biological sex ‘without clinically significant distress,’” NBC News.

Even if a waiver is granted, the applicant would remain subject to regulations recognizing only their biological sex, especially in contexts such as restroom facilities, sleeping accommodations, and official forms of address — including being referred to as “Sir” or “Ma’am.”

