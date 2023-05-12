Federal judge grants Fla. AG Ashley Moody two-week stay of Biden’s planned Title 42 expiration

OAN Neil W. McCabe

6:11 PM – Friday, May 12, 2023

National Political Correspondent Neil W. McCabe reports that federal Judge T. Kent Wetherell II granted the state of Florida’s request for a temporary restraining order on the Biden administration’s plans to end President Donald Trump’s March 2020 order that allow immigration officials to block asylum requests and expedite the expulsion of migrants. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and her legal team argued that the Biden administration’s new Parole with Conditions program was in effect the same as Biden’s Catch and Release program Wetherell struck down in March. Moody further argued that she needed time to challenge Parole with Conditions before Title 42 expired, because that expiration would allow a flood of migrants into the country and Florida, who could never be practically removed.

