Expert Slices Through Debate on What the Next President Should Focus On to Make Life More Affordable

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
2:15 PM – Friday, September 6, 2024
The August jobs report reveals U.S. employers added 142,000 jobs, falling short of the expected 161,000. The unemployment rate edged down to 4.2%. Most job gains were in construction and healthcare. This report follows Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s indication of a possible rate cut at the next meeting. To discuss the implications, wealth advisor Eddy Gifford joins the conversation with Alicia Summers. Their discussion also highlights the financial strain on average Americans, with debates about the causes, including corporate greed, government spending, and energy costs. The key question is what the next president should prioritize to make life more affordable.