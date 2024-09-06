‘Reagan’ Film Exceeds Box Office Expectations Despite Harsh Reviews From Liberal Critics

The movie poster is seen on the front of the Chinese theatre on the day of the premiere of “Reagan” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, August 20, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:59 PM – Friday, September 6, 2024

The biopic feature-film “Reagan,” centered around the life of the former 40th President Ronald Reagan, has nearly doubled box office projections despite left-wing outlets criticizing the film.

The film, starring Dennis Quaid as Ronald Reagan, “almost doubled projections that it would make about $5 million in its opening weekend,” the Oklahoman reported.

“Reagan” finished third at the box office over Labor Day weekend, finishing only behind “Deadpool & Wolverine,” and “Alien: Romulus.” The film was able to garner a 98% approval rating among audience members on Rotten Tomatoes, a stark contrast between the unfavorable comments critics dished out for the film.

“You may have suspected that this MAGA-tinged hagiography would be absolute trash, but it turns out you didn’t think low enough,” stated Nick Schager, an entertainment critic for the far-left site The Daily Beast.

“The faithful for whom ‘Reagan’ was made aren’t likely to see it’s a hagiography as rosy and shallow as anything in a Kremlin May Day parade. As pop-culture propaganda – propaganda, if you will – the movie’s strictly for true believers. As history, it’s worthless,” Ty Burr wrote for the Washington Post.

Despite leftist movie critics tearing into the biopic, those involved with the film’s release are extremely satisfied with how well the film is being received by movie-goers.

“We are thrilled to be sitting in the top five with our first movie in a competitive market over the holiday weekend,” stated Kevin Mitchell, president of Showbiz Direct, the company that facilitated the film’s release. “We expect the film will continue to grow in the weeks ahead, especially in the South and Midwest.”

Quaid also made an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience prior to the film’s release, stating that there were a “couple of attempts to cancel” him while the film was in production.

“It’s a biopic. It’s a love story. It’s about all of us as America, where we used to be,” Quaid stated. “A lot of that gets twisted because people have agendas. And so, yeah, they tried to cancel me a couple of times, but so what?”

He also explained to the popular podcast host how Facebook censored ads relating to the film on its platform, which Quaid claimed was out of concerns that it could “sway an election.” Facebook later placed the blame on a “mistake” from its “automated systems.”

“This happened because our automated systems mistakenly determined that content about President Reagan required prior authorization in accordance with our policies for ads about Social Issues, Elections or Politics,” stated a spokesperson for Facebook.

“When Reagan was president as well, you know, they called him a warmonger. But this is a guy who ended the Cold War, by the way, and made peace with the Soviets. But it took a cold warrior like that. … And they called him a third-rate actor, this and that,” Quaid added.

“Reagan was like everybody’s dad at the time that he was president,” he continued. “And, like all families, that’s either you admire your dad or you’re rebelling against your dad. And there’s a lot of those feelings still hold on. That’s what we were going through with politics or whatever in this country today, a lot of people wanting to kind of relate that to Reagan and make this a political movie, which it’s not.”

