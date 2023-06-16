Examining allegations of a two-tiered justice system in Trump’s indictment

OAN’s Alicia Summers
4:23 PM – Friday, June 16, 2023
This week, Donald Trump’s indictment and arraignment have gripped the nation. For the first time in American history, a sitting president’s leading opponent is being prosecuted, and it’s happening before a presidential election. However, it doesn’t seem to be hurting Trump, as his support has grown just as it did after his first indictment in Manhattan. Attorney Dan Meyer of Tully Rinckey joins Alicia Summers to discuss what comes next.
Advertisement