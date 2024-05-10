Consumer Confidence Plummets: Implications For Economy, Markets And Election

OAN’s Alicia Summers

4:33 PM – Friday, May 10, 2024

Consumer Sentiment Report took a nosedive in May, hitting a 6-month low.

Despite what we might hear in the media, it seems like consumers are feeling less confident about the economy. This could have significant implications for inflation, the stock market, and the election.

The economy and inflation are top-of-mind for voters this election year, according to polls, as it directly affects you.

Eddy Gifford, Wealth Advisor with TACTIVE Joins OAN’s Alicia Summer to explore further.

