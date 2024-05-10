Stormy Daniels ‘Trolls’ Trump Online After Trial Testimony

Stormy Daniels. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:23 PM – Friday, May 10, 2024

After concluding her testimony in Donald Trump’s New York trial this week, former adult film star Stormy Daniels attempted to make fun of the former president and his legal team.

“Real men respond to testimony by being sworn in and taking the stand in court. Oh…wait. Nevermind,” Daniels said in a Thursday post on X (Twitter).

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, made the jab at Trump and his legal team following their complaints regarding her testimony on Tuesday and Thursday.

In an attempt to lift Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order on Thursday, Trump’s attorneys allowed Daniels to give a statement. They contended that any chance of her being intimidated had vanished after she had finished testifying.

Moreover, Trump’s legal team worked to declare a mistrial on the grounds that her testimony has changed a number of times, and due to Daniels disclosing too many unrelated details regarding the alleged 2006 sexual encounter with the former president.

“You told In Touch a completely different story,” said one of Trump’s attorneys, Susan Necheles. However, Daniels denied this assertion, and she added that there were “parts in the middle I [Stormy] didn’t remember.”

Merchan rejected both efforts to declare a mistrial.

Necheles also undermined Daniels’s credibility with the jury by painting her as an untrustworthy witness, insinuating that she had altered her story of the alleged meeting while noting certain discrepancies.

Following Daniels’ allegations of the affair with the former president, Necheles highlighted the fact that Daniels made a huge profit from the story, which could be seen as a viable objective for her to fabricate it.

“The more specificity Ms. Daniels can provide about the encounter, the more the jury can weigh whether the encounter did occur and, if so, whether they choose to credit Ms. Daniels’ story,” Merchan said.

Meanwhile, Daniels claimed that she never requested any money from Trump.

“I never asked for money from anyone in particular. I asked for money for telling my story. … I was asking for money from publications to sell my story, to get the truth out,” Daniels claimed.

Trump is being charged with 34 felonies for allegedly falsifying business records. The accusations state that he unlawfully concealed payments made by his now-disgruntled former attorney, Michael Cohen, to Daniels during the latter part of his 2016 presidential campaign, in order to keep her silent about the alleged 2006 extramarital affair.

After Daniels’ testimony, prosecutors stated that they would no longer be calling Playboy model Karen McDougal to the witness stand.

“Some legal experts think the testimony, though embarrassing, could actually help Trump’s case. While establishing that a sexual encounter occurred is critical to demonstrating why the alleged hush money payment was made, getting too dirty with the details could serve to alienate jurors and possibly even garner sympathy for Trump,” ABC News reported.

