Department of Education Reportedly Vows to Shut Down Largest Christian University in the U.S.

OAN’s Alicia Summers

5:23 PM – Friday, April 19, 2024

The Biden administration and the largest Christian university in the U.S., Grand Canyon University (GCU), are locked in a heated battle, reaching a fever pitch.

Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has reportedly vowed to shut down the university. Last year, the Department of Education accused GCU of misleading more than 7,500 students about the costs of its doctoral programs, resulting in students allegedly paying more due to undisclosed continuation course fees.

Consequently, the department imposed a $37.7 million fine on the university. Then, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued GCU over similar allegations.

GCU has staunchly challenged the accuracy of these allegations.

Tanner DiBella, President of the American Council, joins OAN’s Alicia Summers.

