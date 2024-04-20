Oregon Hotel Featured In ‘The Shining’ Catches Fire

4 of 5 | Firefighters extinguish a fire at Oregon’s historic Timberline Lodge, which was featured in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film “The Shining,” Thursday evening, April 18, 2024, in Government Camp, Ore. (Clackamas Fire Department via AP)

3:55 PM – Saturday, April 20, 2024

A fire broke out at the famous Timberline Lodge hotel featured in the classic film The Shining.

The Oregonian reported that at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, a section of the Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood in Oregon caught fire.

The Clackamas Fire Department’s official X account stated that the fire was brought under control on Thursday at 11:12 p.m.

“The fire was kept to the roof, and part of the attic, and didn’t spread any further. Crews are clearing the scene. The U.S. Forest Service will be conducting the investigation with the help of federal resources,” the account wrote, adding several photos of the scene.

Firefighters claimed they contained the fire on the roof of the hotel, but it did spread to the attic, and the hotel was evacuated right away.

Less than two hours after arriving, over 100 firefighters battled against the wind to prevent the fire from spreading and declared it under control.

Although the interior of the lodge is reportedly now extremely damp, the damage was limited to the hotel’s central section, which includes the main lobby areas and the headhouse.

Investigators are now working to determine what caused the fire, and the hotel has been closed until further notice.

“Timberline extends the greatest amount of gratitude to our first responders: Hoodland Fire, Estacada Fire, Portland Fire, Gresham Fire and the Unites States Forest Service. Timberline staff deserves a heartfelt thank you and acknowledgement for exemplary performance, initially responding to the fire and safely evacuating guests without injury or incident. Without these teams and individuals, the outcome would have been very different,” said a hotel spokesperson on Friday. “We would also like to thank everyone for the tremendous amount of support received from around the globe. Timberline is a special place because of you.”

No injuries were reported and guests were provided other accommodations

