Department Of Education Cuts And The Debate Over School Choice

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
4:16 PM – Wednesday, March 12, 2025
The Department of Education has laid off over 1,300 employees, nearly half of its staff, signaling a move toward a potential shutdown—though Congressional approval is still required. President Trump has made it clear that the goal is to cut federal bureaucratic waste and shift control of education to states, parents, and governors. This has sparked lawsuits and frustration, with some lawmakers opposing the move. Walter Blanks Jr. of the American Federation for Children (AFC) testified on Capitol Hill, and he joins Alicia Summers to discuss the impact of these cuts on families.