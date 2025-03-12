Singer Gwen Stefani Slammed By Left-wing Fans After Sharing Support For Tucker Carlson And Catholicism

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:12 PM – Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani has continued to draw criticism from her left-leaning fanbase after sharing an X post referencing conservative commentator Tucker Carlson’s conversation with Catholic actor Jonathan Roumie — on the subject of Christianity.

Advertisement

“Wow Jonathan Roumie, you are a powerful inspirational human, what an enlightening intelligent beautiful interview thank you for being you… gx,” Stefani wrote in an X post last Thursday.

Stefani’s comment was in response to a conversation between Carlson and Roumie, a devout Catholic, known for playing the role of Jesus in “The Chosen,” a crowd-funded Christian television series about the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth (Yeshua).

The two spoke about Lent, Roumie’s role as Jesus in the television series “The Chosen,” along with the Catholic prayer app Hallow.

For Catholics, Lent “is a 40 day season of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday. It’s a period of preparation to celebrate the Lord’s Resurrection at Easter,” according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).

Hallow is a Catholic meditation and prayer app that provides audio-guided Bible stories, prayers, meditations, sleep, and music.

The comment section on Stefani’s X post was lit up by a slew of angry fans, expressing their “disappointment’ in her for becoming a “right wing grifter.”

“You honestly need a reality check God this is heartbreaking,” one X user wrote.

“Gwen as a long time fan you’re making it harder and harder to keep supporting you please don’t platform Tucker Carlson the Russian propagandist good lord,” another responded.

“Knew she was a right wing grifter when she started promoting a bible app,” a third user responded.

Stefani previously received criticism after similarly promoting Hallow, the same app that Roumie highlighted in his Carlson discussion.

Nevertheless, there were also fans of Stefani’s who emphasized their support for her openly expressing her faith.

“Gwen, thank you for posting this and allowing the world to see how unhinged people have gotten over politics. Just take a look at the responses from your ‘fans’ in here,” one user responded.

“He’s a Catholic and Gwen is a Catholic and it’s the beginning of Lent. Why can’t everyone just be themselves without all the presumption and judgement??” another user asked.

Stefani has previously spoken about her Catholic upbringing and the challenges it posed in her career.

Stefani reflected on the difficulty of reconciling her faith with her role as the lead singer of No Doubt, noting that the values instilled in her through Catholicism often stood in contrast to the “rebellious and edgy” persona that many of her female fans expected from a rock or third-wave ska performer.

“You’ve got to be a feminist and you’ve got to hate guys. And you’ve got to cuss and be tough,” Stefani said, referencing the kind of attitude people had expected of her. “And I was never like that. I grew up, like, a Catholic good girl. Total Brady Bunch family. That always kind of scared me, the pressure of having to be so cool or like, ‘f**k you to the world’. But I kind of got over that and realized that, yes, I love to dress up and I love to wear makeup and be myself. I like being a girl. I like having a door opened for me. I like all that traditional stuff and I won’t deny it.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!