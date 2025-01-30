David Vs. Goliath: ParkerVision Battles Qualcomm And China Threat For Innovation Justice

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
1:56 PM – Thursday, January 30, 2025
ParkerVision, a small tech company, created a revolutionary chip that changed the wireless industry, but their innovation was allegedly stolen by Qualcomm and offshored to China. After years of legal battles and accusations of government collusion, ParkerVision is finally getting another chance at justice. CEO Jeff Parker believes the Obama-era DOJ may have helped Qualcomm avoid consequences. He joins Alicia Summers to discuss how his company’s technology was taken, the potential political influences on the case, and why this trial could set an important precedent for American innovation.