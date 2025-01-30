After Hurricane Helene, North Carolina Towns Now Battle Wildfires

U.S. Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina via Facebook

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:27 PM – Thursday, January 30, 2025

At least three wildfires have ignited in North Carolina towns that were previously ravaged by Hurricane Helene.

As of Thursday morning, the Crooked Creek Fire in McDowell County has burned an estimated 250 acres and is 55% contained.

According to emergency crews, they have made significant progress overnight as winds went down significantly and relative humidity increased, which led to less fire activity.

Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed injuries or fatalities. However, one home has sustained damage, and multiple buildings have been destroyed, according to fire officials.

The fire was started by a tree on a downed power line, and gusty winds helped increase the flames in the area, according to McDowell County of Emergency Management.

“The emergency management of this county had said that it’s a lot of that debris from Helene and the cut-down trees, the dry brush, that’s making it challenging for a lot of these firefighters,” FOX News Multimedia Reporter Chelsea Torres said.

Two more fires began north of Marion, North Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon. According to McDowell County Emergency Management, no evacuations are in place for either fire.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina Forest Service warned residents that conditions were in line for fire weather but were expected to improve in the evening. Low humidity and gusty winds create the perfect mixture for rapid fire spread.

The U.S. Drought Monitor revealed widespread areas of dryness, with multiple counties in a severe drought.

According to state estimates, Hurricane Helene damaged or destroyed more than 70,000 homes. Rainfall totals topped 30 inches in North Carolina, causing many communities in and around Asheville to be completely cut off from first responders.

