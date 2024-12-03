Craig Huey Exposes Media Bias On Kash Patel, Hunter Biden’s Pardon, And BRICS Threat

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
1:26 PM – Tuesday, December 3, 2024
On Beyond the Deception with Craig Huey, Craig and Alicia Summers discusses how mainstream media misrepresents key stories. He covers Kash Patel, Trump’s FBI pick, who’s exposing DOJ corruption and the “Deep State,” with the media labeling him a “disinformation candidate.” Craig also critiques Biden’s pardon for Hunter, arguing the media distracts by blaming Patel. Lastly, he addresses the media downplaying the threat of BRICS nations, led by China, aiming to undermine the U.S. dollar and dominate globally.