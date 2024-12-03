Y.M.C.A. Song Co-Writer Victor Willis Defends Trump’s Use Of Tune, Says It Isn’t A ‘Gay Anthem’

(L-R) Nicholas Manelick and Victor Willis perform during the 91st anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, supporting Marine Toys For Tots on November 26, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Associated Television International)

1:18 PM – Tuesday, December 2, 2024

Village People singer and co-writer Victor Willis, who dressed as the group’s “policeman” in relation to the band’s memorable costumes throughout the years, recently defended President-elect Donald Trump’s usage of the song “Y.M.C.A.”

During a Facebook post on Monday, Willis stated that when he first composed the lyrics, he initially “knew nothing about the Y being a hang out for gays,” denying that the catchy dance song was meant to be a “gay anthem.”

Y.M.C.A. stands for “Young Men’s Christian Association” (YMCA).

Willis maintained that his knowledge of the global youth organization at the time, especially the YMCA chapters in San Francisco’s cities, truly inspired his writing of “Y.M.C.A.”

“When I say, ‘hang out with all the boys’ that is simply 1970s Black slang for Black guys hanging-out together for sports, gambling or whatever. There’s nothing gay about that,” he said, regarding one of the song’s lyrical lines.

Willis also noted that the use of “Y.M.C.A.” during Trump’s campaign rallies had prompted him to receive over 1,000 complaints. In 2020, Trump began openly dancing to the 1978 classic at the end of his rallies.

Data indicates that the song’s popularity rose due to the standard campaign moment, with listenership and search interest skyrocketing on election day.

Soon after, athletes started imitating Trump’s disco dance on the field, which sparked debate about politics in sports.

Willis also admitted that previously, due to Trump’s use of the song, it had eventually become a “nuisance” and he requested Trump to stop using it, but only initially. Willis now maintains that Trump has every right to keep using the song ever since he learned that Trump’s team had secured a political use license for it from BMI, which upholds the rights of musicians.

He has also learned to ignore threats and criticism from other musicians and Village People fans who continue to blast him for letting Trump play it.

Willis later expressed that he didn’t “have the heart” to stop Trump from playing “Y.M.C.A.” when other musicians started to object to his usage of their songs at campaign rallies. Willis continued, saying that he instructed his wife, who manages the band, to let BMI know that Trump’s song usage license should not be revoked.

Willis also noted that he profited even more from the Trump campaign’s use of the tune.

“For example, Y.M.C.A. was stuck at #2 on the Billboard chart prior to the President Elect’s use. However, the song finally made it to #1 on a Billboard chart after over 45 years (and held on to #1 for two weeks) due to the President Elect’s use,” Willis wrote in the post, adding that “the financial benefits have been great.”

Additionally, according to Willis, there could be a number of reasons for the “false assumption” that “Y.M.C.A.” is an LGBTQ+ song.

Some of the factors, he added, have to do with the fact that the band’s very first album was “totally about gay life,” his writing partner and a number of Village People members were gay, and “the YMCA was apparently being used as some sort of gay hangout.”

Willis did, however, emphasize that the song is not actually meant to be an anthem for homosexuals and he advised listeners to “get their minds out of the gutter.”

He added that while he doesn’t mind the song being regarded as a gay anthem, the incorrect presumptions are “damaging to the song.” Willis warned that his wife will file lawsuits in the future against any news outlet that uses “Y.M.C.A.” as a gay anthem, beginning in January.

The songwriter threatened legal action back in 2020 as well.

Meanwhile, social media users chimed in to comment after Willis’ remarks hit the news headlines.

“I belong to a YMCA. It is not a hangout for gay people. It’s family’s with kids. Bible verses all over the walls and an actual large Bible in the hallway anyone can read,” said one user. “Unlike Dave Grohl [of the Foo Fighters] who threatened Trump after he used a Foo Fighters song. This is what happens when you embrace your songs being used. You make money!!!” said another user.

