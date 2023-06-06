Calif. Atty. Gen. Bonta blames DeSantis for 16 migrants flown to Sacramento

OAN’s John Hines
4:53 PM – Tuesday, June 6, 2023
National Political Correspondent Neil W. McCabe reports that on Friday 16 migrants, who entered the U.S. at El Paso, Texas, flew a chartered jet to Sacramento, California’s capital, where they were dropped off at the pastoral center of the city’s Catholic diocese. Saturday, the state’s Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta, both Democrats, met with the migrants and Bonta blamed Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for the operation that he called: “State-sponsored kidnapping.”
