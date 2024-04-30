CA Lawmakers Seek To Ban TSA Line-Skipping Program, Citing Equity Concerns

OAN’s Alicia Summers
1:43 PM – Tuesday, April 30, 2024
A recently proposed bill by California State Senate Democrats aims to lead the nation in kicking out screening service ‘CLEAR’ from operating in the state’s airports. The service charges customers just shy of $200 a year to get them through security and bypass TSA checkpoints. Proponents say this is an equity issue, adding these services let wealthy people pass longer lines. The bill would allow third-party services like ‘CLEAR’ to operate only if they set up separate lines at airports. Don Wagner, Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss.