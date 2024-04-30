Georgia DA Fani Willis Skips First Primary Debate

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looks on during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brennan Cooney

1:35 PM – Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis has skipped a debate with her Democrat primary opponent.

DA candidate Christian Wise-Smith debated an empty podium at the first Democrat Party debate for the position on Sunday. Willis instead opted to take part in a “self-care fair” alongside an Atlanta City councilwoman.

Smith took the opportunity to put his opponent on blast for her conduct around the prosecution of President Donald Trump and his co-defendants in an election interference case. In particular, he focused on her relationship with prosecutor Nathan Wade.

“When you pay one attorney nearly $1 million to handle one case, that leaves the rest of us vulnerable. That hurts everyone in Fulton County,” he said.

Despite his criticism, Smith did not attack the case against President Trump itself.

Willis reportedly maintains a strong lead. According to a poll by Fox 5 Atlanta, she is leading by 70 points.

The Democrat primary for the Fulton County DA will take place on May 28th. The winner will then face off against a Republican candidate in November.

