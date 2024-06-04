Border Asylum Halt Executive Order

OAN’s Alicia Summers

3:34 PM – Tuesday, June 4, 2024

President Biden Signs Executive Order to Halt Asylum Requests at the Border.

President Biden announced the order less than an hour ago at the White House, alongside several mayors from border communities. However, the exact number of crossings that would trigger a border shutdown was not disclosed.

Earlier reports suggested there would be a daily threshold of 2,500. However, in today’s announcement, Biden only stated it would be in effect when the border is overwhelmed by high levels of encounters.

Biden long maintained that he didn’t have the authority to take executive action on the border, for months saying he needed Congress’ help to shut it down.

Retired Border Patrol Chief for the San Diego Sector, Rodney Scott, joins Alicia Summers to weigh in on this issue.

Share this post!