Triple-Digit Temperature Heat Wave Heading To California, Nevada, Arizona

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:13 PM – Tuesday, June 4, 2024

A heat wave bringing triple-digit temperatures is expected to hit parts of California, Nevada, and Arizona.

According to reports, the stretch from southeast California to central Arizona is expected to experience “easily their hottest” temperatures since last September.

The National Weather Service (NWS) stated that many parts of California, Nevada, and Arizona are under an excessive heat advisory.

“Areas of particular concern include the low elevation regions of California’s central valley and the Desert Southwest where high temperatures will easily climb over 100 degrees beginning today,” NWS said.

In the areas affected, temperature records are likely to be tied or surpassed. It is also important to note that these regions usually do not get this hot until the middle or end of June, according to forecasters.

Phoenix’s current predicted high of 113 degrees Fahrenheit would surpass the 111-degree daily record set in 2016.

According to the Associated Press, temperatures in Las Vegas, Nevada, will rise by 10 to 15 degrees above average, reaching a high of 111 degrees on Thursday.

The alert also stated that temperatures are not expected to drop at night and “will make for dangerous conditions” for those who do not have air conditioners or adequate hydration.

