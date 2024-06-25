Beyond the Deception with Craig Huey

OAN’s Alicia Summers

2:47 PM – Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Huey calls-out some of the important stories the mainstream media under-reported or misrepresented.

Today, he joins Alicia Summers to discusses allegations that Susan Rice, Biden’s former advisor, is involved in efforts to enlist illegal immigrants to vote, despite only citizens being eligible.

He questions why mainstream media ignores Biden’s directive for agencies to boost voter registration. Additionally, there are reports of Democrats preparing contingency plans in case of a Trump win.

