Trump Open To Taking Drug Test Before Debate If Biden Does

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco
3:27 PM – Tuesday, June 25, 2024
45th President Donald Trump has signaled his willingness to take a drug test before he faces off with President Joe Biden on the debate stage in Georgia.
Trump took to Truth Social on Monday, there he stated that he would immediately agree to be tested if Biden was tested as well.
“DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN??? I WOULD, ALSO, IMMEDIATELY AGREE TO ONE!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The Republican’s remarks come as speculation about Biden’s capability to endure a 90-minute debate has run rampant. Reports have indicated that he has been practicing standing as part of preparations.
Biden’s team has kept him holed-up at Camp David since last week, as they seek to ensure he won’t have any embarrassing or confusing moments as he’s been known to have during public events.
Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts