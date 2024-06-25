Trump Open To Taking Drug Test Before Debate If Biden Does

Signs advertising the presidential debate hosted by CNN are seen outside of their studios on June 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump will face off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 presidential cycle this Thursday. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

3:27 PM – Tuesday, June 25, 2024

45th President Donald Trump has signaled his willingness to take a drug test before he faces off with President Joe Biden on the debate stage in Georgia.

Trump took to Truth Social on Monday, there he stated that he would immediately agree to be tested if Biden was tested as well.

“DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN??? I WOULD, ALSO, IMMEDIATELY AGREE TO ONE!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Republican’s remarks come as speculation about Biden’s capability to endure a 90-minute debate has run rampant. Reports have indicated that he has been practicing standing as part of preparations.

Biden’s team has kept him holed-up at Camp David since last week, as they seek to ensure he won’t have any embarrassing or confusing moments as he’s been known to have during public events.

