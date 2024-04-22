Antisemitic Protests Rock Academia: Expert Analysis On Ongoing Crisis

OAN’s Alicia Summers
2:01 PM – Monday, April 22, 2024
Unrest is brewing on the campuses of Yale, Columbia, MIT, and beyond as violent protests fueled by antisemitism rock academia. Some of these young agitators literally claim they are Hamas, with chants of ‘Death to America.’ At Yale, a Jewish student said she was stabbed in the eye with a Palestinian flag, yet no action was taken after she reported it. Columbia shifted all classes online today due to anti-Israel protests. Joining OAN’s Alicia Summers to unravel the complexities of this crisis is Jake Novak, a seasoned Middle East expert and former media director at the Israeli consulate.