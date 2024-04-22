Democrat Minnesota Senator Arrested For Burglary

(L) Members of the Minneapolis Police Department. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) / (R) Photo: Nicole Mitchell – taken at Becker County Jail.

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:52 PM – Monday, April 22, 2024

Nicole Mitchell, a 49-year-old Democrat state senator from District 47 in Minnesota, was taken into custody on Monday morning in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, on suspicion of first-degree burglary.

Mitchell has not yet been officially charged.

“A woman living in the 700 block of Granger Road called police at 4:45 a.m. to report an active burglary at her home, Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd said. Officers responded to the scene and arrested the 49-year-old Mitchell, according to local outlet Star Tribune.

Although Mitchell was raised in Woodbury, Minnesota, she was born in Fargo, North Dakota. In January 2022, Mitchell declared her intention to compete for the Minnesota State Senate. She was elected in November of the same year to represent MN District 47, which includes Woodbury and a portion of Maplewood, as a senator.

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) released a statement regarding her arrest.

”Knowing very few details at this time, I am shocked by the news of Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s arrest for first-degree burglary. The public expects legislators to meet a high standard of conduct. As information comes out, we expect the consequences to meet the actions, both in the court of law and in her role at the legislature,” Johnson said. “The Senate DFL Caucus is aware of the situation and has no comment pending further information,” the Senate DFL Caucus said in a statement.

There are currently no publicized details concerning Mitchell’s arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

