Alicia Summers and Legacy Expeditions Skydive to in honor our fallen service members

OAN’s Alicia Summers

2:27 PM – Tuesday, May 30, 2023

On this memorial day we remember and honor those who have sacrificed it all for our great nation and put our country first, but for Legacy Expeditions, that’s an everyday commitment.

The non-profit was founded by veterans including Mike Sarraille, a retired Marine and Navy SEAL, Special Ops, he work in Seal Team Six.

Legacy Expeditions partners with Folds of Honor to raise funds for the family of our fallen and disabled service members and first responders.

One of the unique ways they raise money is by skydiving.

OAN’s Alicia Summers joined them in San Diego for a jump to honor our fallen service members

Advertisement