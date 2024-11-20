Illegal Migrant Jose Ibarra Found Guilty Of All Charges In Murder Of Laken Riley, Judge Rules

Supporters of former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump hold images of Laken Riley before he speaks at a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Rome, Georgia, on March 9, 2024. (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:55 AM – Wednesday, November 20, 2024

A judge found illegal migrant Jose Ibarra guilty on Wednesday of murdering 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, while she was running on the University of Georgia campus on February 22nd.

The 26-year-old Ibarra was found guilty of murder by Athens-Clarke County Superior Court Judge Patrick Haggard and other charges that relate to Riley’s death. Ibarra had waived his right to a jury trial, which meant that it was ultimately up to Haggard to decide his fate.

The trial began Friday, and prosecutors called over a dozen law enforcement officers, Riley’s roommates and a woman who lived in the same apartment as Ibarra. Defense attorneys called a police officer, a jogger and one of Ibarra’s neighbors on Tuesday and rested their case Wednesday morning.

Prosecutor Sheila Ross told the judge that Ibarra encountered Riley while she was out running on the University of Georgia campus on February 22nd and killed her during a struggle.

Defense attorney Dustin Kirby stated that Riley’s death was a tragedy and that the evidence was graphic and disturbing in the case. However, he said there was not sufficient evidence to prove that Ibarra killed Riley.

He now faces life behind bars as the sentencing is set for 12:30 pm ET on Wednesday.

This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!