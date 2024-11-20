Comcast Announces $7B Spin Off Of Cable Channels MSNBC, CNBC, USA

Comcast Corp. Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts delivers a keynote address at the 2008 International Consumer Electronics Show at the Venetian January 8, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:20 AM – Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Comcast has officially announced a plan to spin off cable channels, including MSNBC, CNBC, USA, E!, and more into a new publicly traded company.

On Wednesday, the company announced the plan, and it will include the USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY, and the Golf Channel. Comcast will also retain key NBCUniversal assets, including the NBC broadcast network, NBC News, NBC Sports, the streaming service Peacock, and the cable channel Bravo.

Comcast President Mike Cavanagh released an internal memo regarding the announcement.

“The transaction will be structured as a tax-free spin to existing shareholders,” Comcast Cavanagh said. “While we don’t have a precise timetable for completing the transition, we are estimating that it will take approximately a year.”

The move comes as the traditional cable television bundle faces significant economic headwinds, particularly the rise of cord-cutting and the shift to streaming alternatives.

Comcast’s cable portfolio continues to contribute to the company’s financial performance in addition to expanding its cultural footprint.

“The well-capitalized, independent company will be positioned to lead in the changing landscape for cable networks given the strength of its portfolio and the quality and focus of its management team,” Cavanagh said.

“The new company will have significant cash flow, a strong balance sheet, and the financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities, both organically and potentially through acquisitions,” Cavanagh added.

Cavanagh said that the new company will be led by Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal’s media group. Anand Kini, NBCUniversal’s chief financial officer (CFO), will serve as the CFO and chief operating officer.

