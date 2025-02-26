WNBA all-time leading scorer, six-time Olympic champion Taurasi retires

By Reuters

February 25, 2025 – 5:52 PM PST

Diana Taurasi of United States celebrates her sixth Olympic gold medal after 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020, the most Olympic gold medals by a United States basketball player. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Six-time Olympic champion Diana Taurasi announced her retirement from the WNBA on Tuesday, closing the book on one of the most decorated careers in all of basketball.

The league’s 42-year-old all-time leading scorer brought home three championships in her 20 years with the Phoenix Mercury, who drafted her first overall after she led the UConn to three collegiate titles.

“Diana Taurasi is one of the greatest competitors to ever play the game of basketball on any stage,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.

“She has earned the unquestioned respect of players around the globe, delivered electrifying moments and captivated fans again and again.”

The first basketball player to earn six Olympic golds, Taurasi’s 10,646 career points is nearly 3,000 clear of the next highest scorer Tina Charles.

The 11-times WNBA All-Star joined the league in its eighth season and quickly became one of its biggest stars, helping it grow into a TV ratings hit through her electrifying play and her prodigious three-point scoring.

“Diana is the greatest to have ever played the game. I’ve been a fan of her my entire life, she is the ultimate leader and teammate,” team owner Mat Ishbia said in a statement.

Taurasi, who became the oldest to play for USA Basketball at an Olympics last summer in Paris, had long been the subject of retirement rumors and she told Time magazine, opens new tab she “just didn’t have it in me” anymore.

“Mentally and physically, I’m just full,” the twice WNBA Finals MVP said. “That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy.”

The news prompted an outpouring of tributes from current and former players, who praised the five-time scoring champion’s tenacity on the court and aggressive playing style.

“Her legacy is unmatched,” Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo wrote on social media.

“LEGEND. GOAT. WINNER,” wrote All Star Angel Reese. “Thank you DT.”

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, additional reporting by Jasper Ward Editing by Toby Davis, Peter Rutherford

